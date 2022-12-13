Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals New Cassie Lang Image

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed a new image of Cassie Lang and her father. The latest issue of Total Film shows off a scene with the Marvel hero and his daughter scared of something in the distance. Apparently, the stakes have ratcheted up for Ant-Man in this one, as evidenced by that trailer and these images. Scott Lang is more than a bit out of his depth as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror strides into frame. It feels like the villain is about to make an entrance far more sinister than his slightly unhinged debut in Loki Season 1. Producer Stephen Broussard is teasing some much bigger stakes for the diminutive Avenger in the third Ant-Man movie. He told Total Film that these projects carry the "palate cleanser" label, and you might want to go ahead and throw that distinction out for Quantumania. Check out what he had to say right here and look at th latest image down below.

"Coming after the Avengers movies, phrases like 'palate cleanser' had been thrown around about the Ant-Man movies," producer Stephen Broussard tells Total Film. "[We felt] if we're getting a chance at part three, we want the film to be big and feel central to the future of the MCU."

"It feels like a place you haven't been to before in the MCU," Broussard added of the Quantum Realm's presence in the movie, "full of people and characters and worlds and politics and history."

During CCXP recently, series star Evangeline Lilly teased that things are going to get a bit more complicated for their little family in the Quantum Realm. "Hope was so excited to get her mom back, and she was thinking, 'This is going to be a fantasy, and I'm going to have my mom, and we're going to be best friends, and we'll tell each other everything, and my life will be perfect," Lilly told the crowd during the convention. "Life is never perfect, especially with our parents. Especially with parents who have spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm."

Marvel.com describes the upcoming odyssey: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

