Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Reveals How He Would Adapt Nova to MCU (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness gives his thoughts on how Nova would fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're coming up on the third week of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being released in theaters, and fans are still buzzing about how the film might build to Kang the Conqueror's possible victory in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jeff Loveness is a writer for both Quantumania and The Kang Dynasty, so it's always good to get his opinion on where things stand in the MCU. It's believed even more Marvel heroes show up by the time The Kang Dynasty arrives in theaters, but we still want to know when Nova will burst onto either the small or large screen.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness on the Phaze Zero podcast to ask him about both films. Near the end of the interview, the topic turned to Nova, Davis' favorite comic book hero. Since Loveness has written the adventures of both Novas – Richard Rider and Sam Alexander – he was the perfect person to ask about what the key should be to adapt Nova to the MCU.

"Let me just be selfish and base it off of my comic... I think there's something really fun about Sam Alexander getting his dad's helmet. It's very Spielberg movie, very Amblin, you get sucked into this adventure," Loveness said. "I think that's a fun way to take it. Sam Alexander is another Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Kamala Khan age equivalent. There's that trinity in the comics of Nova, Miles Morales, and Kamala... they make a nice little friend group. Rich Rider has that Top Gun energy to him, where he has some Dash Rendar lawman in him, like Justified. He's not a cop, he's not a Green Lantern. At the same time, he's this adventurer out in the cosmos. He's not comfortable being at home, he's like a sailor in that way. Treating Novas like the scouts, or the ones that go the farthest, to use the emptiness of space would be really cool in a Nova movie. You could literally rocket yourself through space. It's just you and the stars."

Kathryn Newton Wants to Do a Movie With Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan has a big fan in the youngest actor in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn Newton plays the grown-up version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. During the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Cassie grew from a young girl to an 18-year-old full of energy and a calling to help those in need. With rumors swirling around a potential Young Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe project and how that can lead to other team-ups, Kathryn Newton admits she'd love to act in a movie with Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Solder in the MCU.

Kathryn Newton and her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania costar Evangeline Lilly were guests on PopBuzz, where Newton revealed how she's an MCU "stan," aka a fan of the cinematic universe. This led the interview to bring up Sebastian Stan, to which Newton replied, "Sebastian Stan. Big fan." She added, "If you ever want to do a movie together, I'm here."

This surprised Evangeline Lilly, who followed up to ask if this was a real obsession of Newton's. "Sebastian Stan? Oh yeah, I want to do a movie with him," Newton said. She then added how Stan is a really good actor and wondered if Lilly has ever seen him act. Of course, Lilly and Stan were two of the man heroes blipped back into existence when the Avengers created their own Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. The Wasp and the Winter Soldier fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy against Thanos and his Black Order.

