Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Takes Center Stage with Massive CCXP Promotion

Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin promoting their next two films that will be released next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We've already gotten the first teaser trailer for Quantumania and we have yet to see anything from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but both films are being promoted heavily and CCXP Brazil. The studio has placed two huge standees for both films, but the one for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sticks out the most because it's basically a gigantic quantum tunnel. Collider is attending the event and got to see the two promotional standees in person. You can check out the standees below.

"Standees for ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 present at CCXP," an account wrote on Twitter about the standees. "Marvel Studios' panel highlighting these two films takes place tomorrow."

Marvel Studios’ panel highlighting these two films takes place tomorrow pic.twitter.com/niKCTgHfRv — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) November 30, 2022

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

