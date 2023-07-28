Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look

MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.

Here, the character can be seen donning a full-body suit, matching his look in the footage released in-person at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo.

GUYS I JUST FOUND LEAKED MERCH OF MODOK IN QUANTUMANIA OMG pic.twitter.com/724Alb840d — Chuck The Conqueror (@ConquerorChuck) September 12, 2022

Interestingly enough, MODOK isn't the only villain in the threequel—Jonathan Majors is part of the picture, playing longtime Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. The actor previously played a multiversal version of the baddie named He Who Remains in Loki.

"I felt pretty loose and free on the Loki set! The MCU and all the powers-that-be are just so open-hearted," Majors recently told GamesRadar.

He added, "The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He's just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It's Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that's different. Because Paul's not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I've been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki."

