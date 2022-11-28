Ant-Man and the Wasp Theater Promo Teases Bigger Than Expected Role for Bill Murray

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next movie out from Marvel Studios, taking movie-goers on an adventure into the pits of the Quantum Realm. Now teased for two Ant-Man movies, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's eponymous size-shifters will face off against Kang the Conqueror, a villain played by Jonathan Majors that was first introduced in Loki. Somewhere along the way, the duo and their supporting cast will bump into a character played by Bill Murray, who may have a bigger role than initially thought.

In a theater standee that's been making the rounds on social media this weekend, Murray's name is prominently displayed along those of Rudd, Lilly, Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas. Though it was thought the Ghostbusters alumnus would appear in a bit role as an obscure character such as Krylar, the top-billing would seem to suggest he'll have a relatively important role in the film.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much," Murray said about his role last year. "He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.