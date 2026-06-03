Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Star Confirms Major Update (And We’ve Been Waiting Years)

The Sonic franchise successfully brought Shadow to the live-action realm in Sonic The Hedgehog 3, and fans are excited to see what else the franchise has up its sleeve when Sonic the Hedgehog 4 finally hits theaters next year. Now one of Sonic 4’s stars has confirmed a major update, and it’s one that fans have been waiting years to become a reality.

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With every new sequel, a new character is brought into the mix, and following the debuts of Knuckles and Shadow, it’s time for Amy Rose to step into the spotlight. When Amy does get her time on the big screen, it will be Kristen Bell bringing the character to life, and Bell has now shared that she’s officially in the booth to voice the character, writing, “In the booth for @sonicmovie 🙌 #AmyRose is coming to life! @rejectedjokes – wish you were here!!!”

Sonic Fans Have Been Waiting for Amy’s Big Screen Debut

Amy made her Sonic debut in the Sonic the Hedgehog manga first, with her video game debut happening in Sonic the Hedgehog CD in 1993. She wasn’t playable in that first appearance, but she was captured by the game’s new villain, Metal Sonic, and now both characters are making their big-screen debuts together once more.

Ever since, the character has been a regular part of the franchise, and she’s been a playable character in several different games along the way. Amy has also been a fixture of the animated Sonic projects, including Sonic Boom and Sonic Prime, and coupled with her history in the Sonic games, there’s been a whole generation of fans who have been waiting to see her get her due on the big screen.

Now she will join the ever-expanding roster of the Sonic movies, which now includes Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow, and all four of those characters are set to make a return alongside Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. How that happens remains to be seen given the end of Sonic 3, but you can never count Eggman out, and that’s part of why we love him.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 lands in theaters on March 19, 2027.

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