Anthony Mackie Criticizes Marvel Studios Films for Lack of Diversity

In the coming weeks, it's expected Anthony Mackie will return to work on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as production schedules allow. Despite it being the seventh thing he's filmed for Marvel Studios, the actor says in one recent interview it's far from a perfect situation. Speaking with Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's Actors on Actors, Mackie voiced his displeasure in having entirely white crews on every property he's been involved in.

"When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions," Mackie says of Marvel's lack of diversity. "It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

When it comes to a property like Black Panther where virtually the entire cast and crew are made up of people of color, Mackie says that situation might even be worse. "But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer," the actor adds. "And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

"Hire the best person for the job," the actor concludes. "Even if it means we're going to get the best two women, we're going to get the best two men."

Last June, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso said during a Reddit Q&A the outfit she helps to lead is actively pursuing more diverse creators for a wide variety of projects. “I would feel honored to have a member of the LGBTQ+ group represented in our films and I hope the future shows that,” Alonso said in June.

In a separate comment, Alonso added, “I can tell you we are actively working on making our universe as diverse and inclusive as we can. Be patient with us. We have a lot coming in the future.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently scheduled for release in August barring any further delays.

Cover photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

