Anthony Mackie's New Movie Synchronic Arrives On Netflix Today

Anthony Mackie’s new film, Synchronic is now available on Netflix. The Marvel star has been having a blast in these action roles like Outside the Wire, and this movie switches it up. Funny enough that’s not the only MCU connection with Synchronic as Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are the ones behind the camera here too. So, it should be full of suspense and make you wonder about life and the nature of time as well. The movie follows Mackie and Jamie Dornan as paramedics. Soon, they stumble on people who have been overdosing on the wild effects of a drug that allows you to slip through time. It’s an intoxicating proposition and one that pop culture loves to explore. After all, who wouldn’t want to go back and visit the past, even just for a little bit? (If you’re thinking about how Watchmen’s use of Nostalgia played out, you’re not alone.) Entertainment Weekly sat down with the two stars to talk about the movie, and Mackie was candid speaking about his character.

“He goes back in time and visits an old conquistador and he also goes back to the ice age,” the Falcon actor said. “There were so many interesting levels each time he took the pill and goes back into the past. I like that [directors] Justin [Benson] and Aaron [Moorhead] didn't allow that to influence his present.”

He added, “When he'd visit the past and return to the present, he'd realize just how valuable that moment was. Sitting in this interview with you and Jamie, with each of each being of different complexions and backgrounds, shows just how valuable the present is. That's something that I feel they hit perfectly with this movie.”

Check out the description for the film right here:

“When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.”

