Armie Hammer Posted a Video of His Son Sucking His Toes and People Are Freaking Out

By

If you’ve ever been around kids for any length of time, then you know a pretty universal truth: kids say and do some pretty weird and decidedly gross things. It’s kids, it’s what they do. However, there’s knowing that kids do some gross things and then there’s documenting those gross things and sharing them on social media, and this is where actor Armie Hammer is getting a bit of backlash. Hammer posted a video of his son sucking his toes — as in the child sucking Hammer’s toes, not his own — and now people are freaking out.

Over the weekend, Hammer shared a now-deleted video of his 2-year-old son, Ford, sucking on his toes while Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers notes off-screen that the behavior is “not normal”. In the video, the child is very clearly seen with Hammer’s toes in his mouth, laughing about it because some things are just funny when you’re a kid. However, the internet did not think it was at all funny. Online, people quickly started reacting to the viral posting a range of emotions from shock to horror to disbelief and to straight up being weirded out by the whole situation, with something that it was just wildly inappropriate, something not helped by Hammer’s note on the video that it had gone on for seven minutes.

Chambers has since spoken out about the video, commenting on Perez Hilton’s Instagram post about it that it was harmless, though perhaps not the best idea to share the video.

“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” Chambers wrote. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet, and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Still, the whole situation made a lot of people uncomfortable and they had no shortage of reactions. You can check out a few we’ve collected be reading on below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

