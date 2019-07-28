Armie Hammer Posted a Video of His Son Sucking His Toes and People Are Freaking Out

If you’ve ever been around kids for any length of time, then you know a pretty universal truth: kids say and do some pretty weird and decidedly gross things. It’s kids, it’s what they do. However, there’s knowing that kids do some gross things and then there’s documenting those gross things and sharing them on social media, and this is where actor Armie Hammer is getting a bit of backlash. Hammer posted a video of his son sucking his toes — as in the child sucking Hammer’s toes, not his own — and now people are freaking out.

Over the weekend, Hammer shared a now-deleted video of his 2-year-old son, Ford, sucking on his toes while Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers notes off-screen that the behavior is “not normal”. In the video, the child is very clearly seen with Hammer’s toes in his mouth, laughing about it because some things are just funny when you’re a kid. However, the internet did not think it was at all funny. Online, people quickly started reacting to the viral posting a range of emotions from shock to horror to disbelief and to straight up being weirded out by the whole situation, with something that it was just wildly inappropriate, something not helped by Hammer’s note on the video that it had gone on for seven minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chambers has since spoken out about the video, commenting on Perez Hilton’s Instagram post about it that it was harmless, though perhaps not the best idea to share the video.

“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” Chambers wrote. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet, and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Still, the whole situation made a lot of people uncomfortable and they had no shortage of reactions. You can check out a few we’ve collected be reading on below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Why are you posting this?

ARMIE HAMMER WHAT TF ARE YOU DOING POSTING THIS 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/ePhBx2E7qt — JA (@JohnWEEI) July 27, 2019

No words.

me: why is armie hammer trending?



me, two seconds later: pic.twitter.com/3mtX0CA3EL — ɐuǝlǝɾ (@_lajena) July 27, 2019

Police!

Me after seeing that Armie Hammer video pic.twitter.com/FsXE88ehYf — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) July 27, 2019

The Maury Reaction

armie hammer’s kid when he’s older and someone brings up the time a video of him sucking his dad’s toes went viral pic.twitter.com/JV0vdmlfF1 — kenley (@princssbride) July 27, 2019

Nervous laughter

just realized Armie Hammer is trending because he posted a video of his kid sucking on his toes and… pic.twitter.com/dnAcd3l1sY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) July 27, 2019

Definitely NOT Green Lantern

Sitting here thinking Armie Hammer was just announced to play Green Lantern or some shit and then…. pic.twitter.com/FHtxbIDYQk — Scarface (@vbknight1) July 27, 2019

Call the Police!

First armie hammer was liking tweets about rope bondage now he’s recording his son sucking his toe and tagging it as foot fetish pic.twitter.com/WCvTyRfkPo — 💬 (@banterburys) July 27, 2019

They got receipts

armie hammer deleting that video like we didn’t screen record it pic.twitter.com/FL9ujF52sd — out of context ron (@cyborpunks) July 27, 2019

Brain Bleach

That’s enough.