Armor Wars: Which Marvel Villains Will Appear in New Movie?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to evolve in some fascinating ways, especially now that they have begun to opt for television shows or standalone specials to bring some iconic stories to life. One of the initial projects announced as a Disney+ television series was Armor Wars, an adaptation of the Iron Man comic arc of the same name — but as was revealed this week, it's getting a bit of a remix. Instead of a six-episode television show, Armor Wars is now poised to be a theatrically-released movie, which will star Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and be written by Yassir Lester.

There's a lot that has remained a mystery about Armor Wars in the time since it was initially greenlit, and now that it is officially headed to the big screen, that begs the question of what larger impact the now-film could have on the larger MCU. In particular — especially given how the original "Armor Wars" played out in the comics — what Marvel villains could potentially pop up? Here are a few possibilities.

Justin Hammer

As more and more supporting characters have been making returns in newer MCU projects, one fan-favorite has been at the top of fans' minds — Sam Rockwell's Justin Hammer, who last appeared in Iron Man 3. There's already been some clamoring to see Hammer appear in Thunderbolts, and whether or not that ends up happening, Armor Wars still seems like a no-brainer way for him to return, as he is one of the main catalysts for Tony Stark's tech falling into the wrong hands in the comics.

Spymaster

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Another catalyst in that inciting incident is Spymaster, who stole Tony's technology and sold it to Hammer. A master of industrial espionage, Spymaster has yet to debut in the MCU — but he would be a perfect way to flesh out the world of the series, as well as the other inklings of the black market that we've gotten in projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Doctor Doom

Of course, one of the highest-profile names to factor into the "Armor Wars" comic is Doctor Doom, who Tony initially believes is responsible for stealing his tech. While that doesn't end up being the case, he does get involved in Iron Man: Armored Adventures' adaptation of the arc, and has gone toe-to-toe with Tony in the past. With an ever-growing number of rumors surrounding Doom's pending arrival in the MCU, a newly-cinematic Armor Wars would be one of the most unique places for him to appear.

The Punisher

While Frank Castle's tie to the Iron Man mythos is relatively new, it is certainly memorable, as he received the War Machine armor following the events of Secret Empire. Frank ends up donning the mantle — albeit with his own violent twist — for a stretch of time, before it is given back to a newly-resurrected Rhodey. Like Doctor Doom, there are no shortage of rumors surrounding when and how Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle could properly appear in the MCU, and it certainly would create a unique conflict for Rhodey in the film if he did gain the War Machine armor.

Firepower

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

One costumed mantle that does end up being tied to the events of "Armor Wars" is Firepower, which is developed by Tony's rival, Edwin Cord, in an attempt to create a new armored supersoldier. Once Tony's tech began to get out into the world, the Firepower project was refocused to attempt to stop Iron Man altogether — a conflict that could work out in an epic way in the movie. Plus, that original armor would be fascinating to see translated into live-action.

Stilt-Man

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

One of the weirdest (and arguably best) names tied to "Armor Wars", Stilt-Man is originally a Daredevil villain with a metal suit equipped with stilts, which allow him to change his height to ridiculous degrees. The character has become a bit of a fan-favorite thanks to his visual absurdity, and has also crossed paths with Tony more recently in the current Iron Man run. If we need to showcase the possibilities of how Tony's tech could impact other costumed weirdos, Stilt-Man is one of the most memorable ways to do so.

***

What villains do you want to see in Armor Wars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!