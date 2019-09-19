Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Sylvester Stallone a Special Message in Honor of Rambo: Last Blood

If you’re a fan of Sylvester Stallone then you probably know tonight is the night Rambo: Last Blood finally hits theaters. Stallone has been celebrating the upcoming release by posting about Rambo Day and sharing various videos that explain the depths of the character, but the actor’s latest post is reminding fans of one of history’s greatest celebrity faux feuds. Move over Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, because Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are at it again. The two men were legit rivals back in the day but grew to be more friendly over time, and eventually appeared together in The Expendables films and Escape Plan. Schwarzenegger recently took to social media with a hilarious video to honor Rambo, and Stallone ended up sharing it to his own page.

“Good luck with Rambo this weekend, @officialslystallone. I loved it, and when it’s a hit I’m going to buy you a new knife to celebrate,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

“Thank you very much big man. You’re a great friend, and a great star, but my knife is always going to be sharper than yours! #RAMBO,” Stallone replied in his own post.

As you can see, the video shows Schwarzenegger complimenting a knife signed by Stallone, only for him to pull out a much bigger knife from Predator. Of course, it’s all in good fun for charity, and Schwarzenegger ends the video by wishing Rambo success.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect from Rambo: Last Blood.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

Rambo: Last Blood was directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th. Terminator: Dark Fate will be released on November 1st.