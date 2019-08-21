Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Terminator Early Storyboard

The latest installment to the Terminator franchise is hitting theaters this year, but the film’s star recently threw it back to the original film with some early storyboards. Legendary actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently took to Twitter to wish a Happy Birthday to James Cameron, the director who helmed the first two Terminator films as well as Aliens, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar. Cameron turned 65 on August 16th, so Schwarzenegger took a moment to point out how important The Terminator was for his acting career.

Happy birthday to my dear friend, the great visionary @JimCameron. As you know, @Terminator changed my life. You are a big reason that I can never call myself self-made. This early storyboard you drew for Terminator reminds me of your big vision, and I cherish it. pic.twitter.com/nexZJIGIuy — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 16, 2019

“Happy birthday to my dear friend, the great visionary @JimCameron. As you know, @Terminator changed my life. You are a big reason that I can never call myself self-made. This early storyboard you drew for Terminator reminds me of your big vision, and I cherish it,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Cameron isn’t returning to direct Terminator: Dark Fate, he is producing the movie, making this his first involvement in the franchise since the original two films.

You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Back in May, it was announced that the upcoming film would be Rated R. There have been five films in the Terminator franchise, with the first three all earning R ratings. However, Terminator: Salvation made the switch to PG-13 in 2009 and Terminator: Genisys took the same approach in 2015. Unfortunately, neither of those movies were a success, so the producers decided to essentially retcon much of the series, making Dark Fate a sequel to Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.