Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ Trailer Released

Disney has released the first trailer for the Artemis Fowl movie.

Here’s the synopsis released by Disney:

“Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.”



The film stars Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl II, Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, Tamara Smart as Juliet Butler, Nonzo Anozie as Domovoi Butler, Josh Gad as Mutch Diggums, and Judi Dench as Commander Root.

Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing the film with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins acting as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Conor McPherson.

Plans for an Artemis Fowl were first announced in 2001, when Miramax purchased the writes and Lawrence Guterman signed on to direct. By 2003, Colfer confirmed that the script was complete and that casting was scheduled to begin later that same year, but was skeptical about whether the project would ever actually get off the ground.

It turned out he was correct. The project spent nearly a decade in development hell. In 2011, Jim Sheridan expressed interest in direct, but in 2013 Disney announced that it was planning a film that would cover the first two books in the eight-book series with Michael Goldenberg, Robert De Niro, and Jane Rosenthal onboard as executive producers.

In 2015, Branagh and McPherson were brought on board. In 2017 and into 2018, casting announcement began to surface, with Irish newcomer Ferdia Shaw taking the lead role. Principal photography began in March 2018 with filming taking place in England, Northern Ireland, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Colfer has since clarified that the film will cover just the first book in the series, and combine it with the sequel The Arctic Incident, as originally announced.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl releases in theaters on August 9, 2019.