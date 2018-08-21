Aston Martin to Recreate and Sell James Bond’s Car From ‘Goldfinger’ With Working Gadgets

One of James Bond‘s most iconic cars is making its way to reality, as Aston Martin has announced that it will recreate the classic vehicle for sale to the public. Well, at least to those that can afford it.

Aston Martin and EON productions are teaming up to create 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars. The vehicles will be exact replicas of the one that Sean Conner drove in 1964’s Goldfinger, the third James Bond movie. The car has since appeared in six other Bond films: Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

This recreated version of the car won’t just be a replica of its style on the screen, but it will have the same functionality. That’s right, the car’s gadgets that were equipped by Q in the film will also appear in the real-life version. This includes revolving license plates and other fun tricks like that. These gadgets will be co-developed by Chris Corbould, the Oscar-winning special effects supervisor from the James Bond movies.

“The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years,” said Andy Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Aston Martin. “To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy. The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers.”

As you can imagine, getting your hands on one of these Aston Martin DB5s is going to set you back quite a few bucks. Each car will be priced at £2.75m plus taxes, which comes out to about $3.53m here in the states, likely more than most of us could ever afford.

Sadly, as awesome as these cars may be, it’s going to be tough for anyone who buys them to show them off outside of their own home. The car, as it’s produced, isn’t street legal.

The first deliveries of the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 will commence in 2020.

