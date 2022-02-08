Austin Powers Villain Dr. Evil Returns in New Super Bowl Ad for GM

Dr. Evil has returned. With Super Bowl LVI taking place this coming weekend, brands have been busy teasing their million-dollar television spots. While a brand like Frito-Lay has enlisted the help of Salt-N-Pepa to showcase its Flamin’ Hot products, General Motors is reviving a cult classic. As teased in a pair of social media postings, Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil is returning from the dead to star in the automakers’ Big Game ad.

Not only is Dr. Evil (Myers) returning, but it looks like GM managed to get some of the villain’s henchmen on board as well. In subsequent teases, both Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) and Number Two (Rob Lowe) can be seen reprising their roles from the Austin Powers franchise.

Fans of the franchise have long wondered if a fourth Austin Powers flick would ever get made, but filmmaker Jay Roach cast doubt on the notion in 2020 shortly after the passing of Verne Troyer.

“We’ve been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time, but it’s always up to Mike,” Roach told The Independent. “He and I always thought there was more to do with Dr. Evil. To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne. We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

“I wouldn’t say never never…I’m always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do,” he added. “It does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn’t quite clicked yet.”

Together, the first three Austin Powers flicks have grossed roughly $469 million at the global box office. All three of them—Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember—are now streaming on HBO Max.