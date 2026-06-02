10 Great Sci-FI Movies You Can Now Stream For Free (June 2026)

Happy June, streamers! New month means new movies to stream across various platforms, including the free ones that are serving up a wealth of incredible content that won’t break the bank. While each month free streaming has a lot to offer movie fans, June 2026 in particular is a feast for sci-fi fans looking to beat the heat with a good movie one a budget. What’s great about this month’s free streaming sci-fi options is that there really is something for everyone with a lineup that includes classics, modern fare, and even some comedies, too.

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While this isn’t an exhaustive list, here are 10 great sci-fi movies that we think you should check out while they’re streaming free this June. The movies area spread around a handful of different platforms, but don’t worry we’ll let you know exactly where you can check these movies out. So, pop some popcorn and get to watching some great sci-fi flicks for free!

10) After Yang (Tubi)

Released in 2022, After Yang is a sci-fi drama that you might have missed but trust me: you want to check it out while it’s free to stream on Tubi. The film stars Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Haley Lu Richardon and follows a family’s efforts to repair their android son before he fully breaks down and can no longer assist with their adopted Chinese daughter. You see, the android son is a “culture unit” that helps the little girl connect to her Chinese heritage, but unfortunately the android is out of warranty. While movies where human-like androids coexist with us may seem frightening, After Yang is actually a moving, beautifully human story set in a world that isn’t necessarily a grim dystopia. It’s been called one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century to date—and it is.

9) Passengers (2016) (Tubi)

2016’s Passengers is by no means a perfect movie. In fact, the film is actually pretty controversial, but despite the more questionable elements (we’ll get to that in a little bit) it’s a film worth checking out because of its small cast, intimate story, and yes, even for the questions it prompts. In Passengers, Jim (Chris Pratt) is awakened from his hibernation 90 years too soon while on a space ship carrying 5000 colonists to a distant world. He spends a year alone, but then decides to awaken Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), another passenger he’s become infatuated with. As the story progresses, the pair fall in love, but Aurora eventually learns the truth about how Jim woke her up and took away her choices for her own life in the process. Oh, and the two end up having to save the ship from disaster, which is what the general central threat in the movie is. While Jim’s actions (and how Aurora ultimately responds to them in the end) is questionable, the movie is actually a very good if not uncomfortable watch that you can check out on Tubi this month.

8) Star Trek Generations (Tubi)

Star Trek fans, this one is for you. 1994’s Star Trek Generations is the seventh installment in the Star Trek movie franchise and brings together the cast of the original 1960s television series and the follow up, The Next Generation—that means we get to see William Shatner’s Kirk and Patrick Stewart’s Picard in the same movie, which right there is awesome. The film sees the two captains join forces in order to keep the villainous Dr. Tolian Soran from destroying a whole planetary system as he tries to get back to the Nexus, an extra-dimensional realm. If we’re being honest, if you aren’t familiar with Star Trek, this one might be a little bit of a challenge, but it’s a really great movie and it packs a surprisingly emotional punch. Check it out on Tubi this month.

7) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Pluto TV)

One of the very best sci-fi sequels ever, you don’t want to miss Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Pluto TV. The sequel to 1984’s The Terminator, the film sees Skynet send a Terminator back to 1995 to kill John Conner, the future leader of the human resistance against Skynet, when he’s just a child. To counter this, the resistance sends back someone to protect Connor: a reprogrammed Terminator. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the reprogramed Terminator, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, John’s mother, Edward Furlong as John Connor, and Robert Patrick as the terrifying T-1000 Terminator sent to kill John. The film is action packed and, more than that, just a really good story.

6) Zathura: A Space Adventure (Tubi)

Looking for a family-friendly sci-fi movie this summer? Tubi has you covered with Zathura: A Space Adventure. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is based on the children’s book Zathura from the author of Jumanji, Chris Van Allsburg. Technically, the film is a standalone spin-off of the Jumanji movie but the “standalone” part is key—you don’t need to have watched Jumanji to enjoy this. The movie follows two brothers (Josh Hutcherson and Jonah Bobo) who find a mysterious board game in their basement that ends up transporting them to outer space. In order to get home, they have to not only survive but finish the game. The film also stars Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, and Tim Robbins. It’s not a movie that a lot of people talk about, but it’s actually a really good watch and perfect for a family movie night.

5) Bumblebee (Pluto TV and Plex)

Is Bumblebee the best Transformers movie? You can be the judge of that when you check it out for free on Pluto TV and Plex this month, but what we will say is that it stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena and that sounds like a solid lineup to us. Bumblebee is the sixth film in the Transformers series and is set in 1987 where it follows the fan-favorite Bumblebee who is sent to Earth for refuge, but where he ends up befriending a teen girl named Charlie (Steinfeld). What makes Bumblebee a great watch even if you aren’t necessarily into Transformers is that it’s actually a really lovely story. Bumblebee and Charlie sort of look out for one another even beyond the whole Transformers/Decepticons of it all and Charlie in particular really needs Bumblebee, as she’s dealing with depression over the death of her father. Be sure to give this one a shot even if you aren’t a Transformers person.

4) Spaceballs (Kanopy — Available Beginning June 5th)

We may have a year to go before the sequel gets here, but fortunately Spaceballs is streaming for free on Kanopy this June. Spaceballs is an iconic sci-fi parody that, while largely centered around being a parody of the original Star Wars trilogy also pokes at several popular entertainment offerings, including Star Trek, Alien, Planet of the Apes, and even Wizard of Oz and Transformers. The film, which stars Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, and Mel Brooks, generally follows mercenary Lone Starr (Pullman) and his sidekick Barf (Candy) as they rescue Princess Vespa (Zuniga) so she can’t be captured by the titular Spaceballs and their leader President Skroob (Brooks). The film is hilarious and is one of those parodies that makes fun of the original films in a way that shows just how much those original films are loved.

3) The Running Man (1987) (Pluto TV)

While 1987’s The Running Man is loosely based on Stephen King’s novel, emphasis here is on loosely—you can catch the 2025 film for something closer to King’s book. The film stars Arnold Scwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphel Kotto, and Jesse Ventura. Set in a totalitarian and dystopian future, the state-controlled media broadcasts a game show where convicted criminals have to survive being pursued by assassins. In the film, framed police officer Ben Richards (Schwarzenegger) is forced to compete on the show but ends up becoming a symbol of resistance from the brutal government and the media. While the film is very 1980s, it also is a really thoughtful story about media and control and feature some very cool stunts and even dance sequences. If you haven’t seen it, you definitely need to check it out on Pluto TV.

2) The Fifth Element (Pluto TV)

Grab your Multipass and don’t miss The Fifth Element this month on Pluto TV. The film stars Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker and sees taxi driver Korben Dallas (Willis) end up responsible for the survival of Earth when a woman named Leeloo (Jovovich) quite literally falls into his cab. He has to team up with her to recover four stones that are needed to protect Earth from an impending cosmic attack. Yes, the movie is weird, but it’s also brilliant. The film also has some genuinely great costumes, thanks to designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

1) Super 8 (Pluto TV)

Arguably J.J. Abrams’ best movie, 2011’s Super 8 is a coming-of-age sci-fi thriller starring Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler. The film is set in 1979 and follows a group of teens who, while filming a movie on a Super 8 camera, witness a strange train derailment as well as some other very unusual things happening in their small town. The film does a beautiful job of blending themes and feelings from other coming-of-age movies like The Goonies and E.T. to tell its story that is as much about the kids making their movie and their lives as it is about the alien they discover. It’s another fairly family friendly sci-fi offering and if you haven’t seen it, check it out in June.

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