Avatar 2 Trends, With Lots of Tweets Saying No One Cares About Sequel

We’re still nearly two years away from the release of Avatar 2, the sequel to James Cameron’s massive sci-fi epic. The new installment, which is one of four planned sequels for the franchise, is set to be released twelve years after the original film. With over a decade between the two films, and a lot of advancements in visual effects technology in the time since, some are curious to see exactly how Avatar 2 will come together. Cameron attempted to give fans an early look during the Consumer Electronics Show, when he displayed multiple pieces of concept art for Avatar 2.

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020

The concept art garnered an interesting response on social media, with quite a lot of people debating whether or not the sequel will really be worth the wait. Some have questioned who exactly is invested in seeing Avatar 2 come together, while others are making jokes about Avatar‘s more problematic qualities. Here are just a few of those responses.

James Cameron is starting to make Avatar 2



Everyone trying to remember Avatar 1: pic.twitter.com/LdvJyh4Aq6 — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) January 7, 2020

Did ya’ll know almost the entirety of the MCU was made before Avatar 2? Did you also know they wanna make multiple Avatar Movies still?



I really wonder who asked… https://t.co/2sr85ai23m — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 7, 2020

The new Avatar 2 concept art is crazy pic.twitter.com/toYThqXoih — 🍄Wörm🐇 (@BasedDrWorm) January 7, 2020

11 years later and we’re just now getting concept art truly amazing Avatar 2 pic.twitter.com/Ceuf9vUhZg — ss_anubiss (@HanZulu) January 7, 2020

WHO THE FUCK EVEN WANTS AVATAR SEQUELS???

WHO THE FUCK EVEN REMEMBERS THE PLOT OF THIS MOVIE???

HOW THE FUCK WAS IT THE HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE FOR YEARSSSSS????

WHAT THE FUCK EVEN IS AVATAR???? https://t.co/6m3SE80PRG — brandon peña (@iambrandonyikes) January 7, 2020

I can assure you that nobody fucking care about Avatar 2 lmaoooo https://t.co/gWpVtQbROC — Kallix (@Kallix_) January 7, 2020

James Cameron showing the world his decade’s worth of work on Avatar 2: pic.twitter.com/0zhlI9KMyW — Connor Stone (@stone1492) January 7, 2020

