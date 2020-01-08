Avatar 2 Trends, With Lots of Tweets Saying No One Cares About Sequel

We’re still nearly two years away from the release of Avatar 2, the sequel to James Cameron’s massive sci-fi epic. The new installment, which is one of four planned sequels for the franchise, is set to be released twelve years after the original film. With over a decade between the two films, and a lot of advancements in visual effects technology in the time since, some are curious to see exactly how Avatar 2 will come together. Cameron attempted to give fans an early look during the Consumer Electronics Show, when he displayed multiple pieces of concept art for Avatar 2.
Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020
The concept art garnered an interesting response on social media, with quite a lot of people debating whether or not the sequel will really be worth the wait. Some have questioned who exactly is invested in seeing Avatar 2 come together, while others are making jokes about Avatar‘s more problematic qualities. Here are just a few of those responses.
James Cameron is starting to make Avatar 2— itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) January 7, 2020
Everyone trying to remember Avatar 1: pic.twitter.com/LdvJyh4Aq6
Did ya’ll know almost the entirety of the MCU was made before Avatar 2? Did you also know they wanna make multiple Avatar Movies still?— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 7, 2020
I really wonder who asked… https://t.co/2sr85ai23m
The new Avatar 2 concept art is crazy pic.twitter.com/toYThqXoih— 🍄Wörm🐇 (@BasedDrWorm) January 7, 2020
11 years later and we’re just now getting concept art truly amazing Avatar 2 pic.twitter.com/Ceuf9vUhZg— ss_anubiss (@HanZulu) January 7, 2020
WHO THE FUCK EVEN WANTS AVATAR SEQUELS???— brandon peña (@iambrandonyikes) January 7, 2020
WHO THE FUCK EVEN REMEMBERS THE PLOT OF THIS MOVIE???
HOW THE FUCK WAS IT THE HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE FOR YEARSSSSS????
WHAT THE FUCK EVEN IS AVATAR???? https://t.co/6m3SE80PRG
I can assure you that nobody fucking care about Avatar 2 lmaoooo https://t.co/gWpVtQbROC— Kallix (@Kallix_) January 7, 2020
James Cameron showing the world his decade’s worth of work on Avatar 2: pic.twitter.com/0zhlI9KMyW— Connor Stone (@stone1492) January 7, 2020
avatar 2 better be the best movie to ever happen in the history of anything because basically almost all of an entire cinematic franchise was able to start a story and conclude it through 21 films over the 11 years this shit’s been in development— clay λ (@_claypot) January 7, 2020