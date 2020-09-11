Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Is All Thumbs Up in Latest Sequel Set Photo

✖

Production continues on James Cameron's long awaited Avatar sequels and two new photos from the set have been released online. In one image actress Sigourney Weaver is seen traversing the film's giant water tank set while wearing a motion capture outfit, and in another giving the thumbs up to the camera after a take. Check them both out below! The Avatar sequels were recently delayed by Walt Disney Studios with the still untitled second film originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, all the other films have shifted back one year as well.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater! pic.twitter.com/MnZ0cgGGjP — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 10, 2020

As fans might recall, Weaver's character Dr. Grace Augustine died in the 2009 Avatar, making her appearance in the next batch of films perhaps a little confusing. Cameron addressed this in an interview way back in 2014, telling Deadline: “We’re good friends who’ve always worked well together, so it just feels right that she’s coming back for the Avatar sequels. Her character of Grace Augustine, as fans know, died in the first movie, so she’s playing a different and in many ways more challenging character in the upcoming films. We’re both looking forward to this new creative challenge, the latest chapter in our long and continuing collaboration.”

In a separate interview with Variety in 2016, Weaver had high praise for the sequel scripts, saying: "In my opinion, the three scripts I’ve read so far are many times more amazing than the first one in terms of their scope. [James Cameron] did a lot of the heavy lifting in the first movie... now he really gets to play."

Avatar 2 will also see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will fill the roles of Jake and Neytiri's children for the movies.

The third Avatar film is scheduled to arrive on December 20, 2024, with Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.