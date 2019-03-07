First ‘Avatar’ Sequel Footage Revealed at Disney Shareholders Meeting

The sequel to the highest grossing movie of all time is finally on its way, as James Cameron’s second Avatar movie is set to arrive in theaters at the end of 2020. While the film is owned by Fox, that company will soon be the property of Disney, meaning that the House of Mouse will be distributing the Avatar movies going forward.

The deal between Fox and Disney hasn’t closed just yet, but Cameron did offer Disney CEO Bob Iger a first look at the upcoming sequel. Iger debuted that footage during Thursday’s Disney shareholder meeting in St. Louis, Missouri, making those in attendance the first to see what Cameron has in store for the Avatar franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, the footage wasn’t released online to the public, and this is probably for a number of reasons. For one, Disney can’t actually release the footage because it doesn’t own the rights to the film just yet. That won’t happen until the Fox deal closes, which will likely occur later this month. Disney has long had a relationship with the Avatar franchise, even before the deal between the companies was announced, as there is an entire Avatar-themed park in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

There wasn’t any indication as to the quality of the Avatar footage that was shown during the presentation, but judging by it’s late 2020 release date, there’s a good chance that the exclusive look wasn’t quite finished.

At this point, Avatar is set to have four sequels, all written and directed by James Cameron. The first of them will arrive next year, with the next three arriving in 2021, 2024, and 2025. All of these will be released by Disney when they launch.

Are you looking forward to the Avatar sequels? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!