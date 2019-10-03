Avatar Sequels: New Fiery Behind-the-Scenes Photo Released

The Avatar universe is finally getting its sequels, and director James Cameron is hard at work on crafting another technological powerhouse entry in the franchise. The films are already shooting, and as you can see in a new behind the scenes photo of the Avatar 2 crew at work, it’s going to be just as stunning and action-packed as the first film. The photo features a water scene as you can tell from all the wave machines, and something has recently exploded evidently thanks to the small inferno that surrounds the set. Several people are holding up cords and other equipment behind Cameron, who is holding a 3D camera.

While we’re not sure what the scene is we can’t wait to find out, and the photo itself was taken by producer Jon Landeau. You can check out the photo for yourself in the image below.

“Wave machines, blazing fire, and @JimCameron wielding a 3D camera — just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels!

Avatar was lauded for its use of CGI and 3D camera work, and Cameron looks to be attempting to up his game for the sequels. We’ll have to wait and see if the film can outdo its predecessor, both in terms of visuals and box office.

Until just recently Avatar was the No. 1 highest-grossing movie of all time at the box office, bringing in $2,789,679,794 billion. It was recently surpassed by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ended up bringing in $2,796,274,401 billion after its run. Avatar 2 could end up taking the crown back though, as 10 years is a long time to wait for a sequel, but we’ll just have to wait and see.