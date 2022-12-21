Avatar: The Way of Water's Oscar Chances Very High With New Development

Thirteen years after James Cameron's Avatar was released his highly anticipated sequel has finally debuted in theaters, and the movie's chances at taking home Oscar gold is already looking VERY high. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has released the first "shortlist" of nominations for a handful of categories, and the Avatar sequel is already on several of them. As of this writing, Avatar: The Way of Water has made its way onto the shortlist for Best Original Score, composed by Simon Franglen; and Best Original Song for The Weeknd's "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength);" plus Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

The original Avatar movie was previously nominated for nine Academy Awards back in 2010, taking home three awards for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and Best Achievement in Art Direction. Avatar was also nominated for Best Editing, Original Score, Directing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing (when it was two categories), and Best Picture. Though it seems unlikely that Avatar: The Way of Water will take home much beyond the Visual Effects Oscars and perhaps a few others, the likelihood of a Best Picture win isn't very high. A nomination however is certainly in the cards, and seems to be a guarantee.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host for the show, having previously hosted in 2017 and in 2018.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel said previously in a press release. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

"All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us," AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer added. "I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that."

