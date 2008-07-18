The Weeknd Shares The Dark Knight's Joker-Inspired Super Bowl Meme

✖

The Weeknd just weighed in on all those hysterical Dark Knight Joker memes from his Super Bowl Halftime performance. While there were some mixed assessments of how he did with the entire medley. But, one thing people absolutely loved was the memes that spiraled out of him searching around gold plated corners while lights fluttered in the background. The Internet provides about one meme per 12/hr cycle on social media. So, to really have an impact, you have to cut through to something really relatable or outright hilarious. The Weeknd staggering around that hall of mirrors definitely does something hysterical with the idea of looking for something frantically as chaos flickers behind you. Heath Ledger’s monologue still does numbers and pairing that kind of energy with staggering in and out of the camera’s focus is stellar. The entire thing strikes fans as a moment of perfect overlap between a pop culture favorite and the meme of the moment.

If there’s any question of whether some of the controversy in The Weeknd’s music would bleed into the performance, those were quieted quickly. Before the show got underway, the star told Variety, “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

Jay Z played a huge role in getting The Weeknd on stage during the Halftime Show. The Roc Nation mogul said in a statement, "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The NFL sounded very happy to have the R&B superstar anchor their biggest event. “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

What’s your favorite version of this The Weeknd meme? Let us know down in the comments!