Avengers 5: The Russo’s MCU Return Is Getting Mixed Reactions

Joe and Anthony Russo may be on their way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wednesday, it was revealed the duo is in active talks to come back and helm both Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. Long-thought to be focusing on other films under their AGBO banner in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, should the Russos ink on the dotted line, it’d be a return to form for Marvel Studios—a return to form that fans are mixed on.

On one hand, the Russos directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, two of the best-reviewed movies in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. They then followed that up by helming Endgame and its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, a pair of movies that made billions for Disney.

“People need to understand that, even if it is the safe option, the Russo Brothers are guaranteed money makers. The Winter Soldier and Civil War are certified gems, and Infinity War and Endgame both made $2 billion (Endgame temporarily being the highest grossing film of all time),” @KeyWatkins51299 tweeted.

@GeekBoyEric added, “The Russo Brothers made The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, and I’m supposed to be mad now for why? Because their non-Marvel stuff hasn’t been great? Also, didn’t they say years ago that if Marvel Studios ever did Secret Wars they wanted to do it?”

Why don’t people want the Russos to return to Marvel?

On the other hand, a growing piece of the fandom wanted to see someone else take the reins of the next two Avengers movies.

“The Russo Brothers did a fantastic job with their Cap and Avengers movies, no doubt about it,” ComicBook’s @JamieCinematics opined. “But bringing them back for the next TWO Avengers movie feels boring – and dare I say – cowardly?”

Others like @_lanemills think the hiring is too safe with how Marvel Studios has pivoted in recent years. “Marvel hiring the Russos for two more Avengers movies feels like the first foot in the grave. Just proves they’ve given up on anything but the safe stuff, and it’ll be the death of them,” the tweeter added.

Avengers 5 is currently scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release and Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for a May 7, 2027 release.