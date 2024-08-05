Deadpool & Wolverine: Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on Shocking MCU Debut, Takes Subtle Shot at DC

Henry Cavill has made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former Superman actor shocked audiences when he popped up as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, attacking Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson during his hunt for a Weapon X to take back to the Time Variance Authority. Deadpool acknowledged Cavill directly, referring to him as “The Cavillrine” and remarking that he would treat him “so much better than those s–t f–ks down the street,” alluding to Cavill’s complicated history with Warner Bros. Discovery as the studio’s Man of Steel. It remains to be seen as to if this was just a fun one-and-done cameo or the start of a longer journey for Cavill in the MCU.

Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

Man of Steel? Man of Adamantium.

Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill broke his silence on his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, sharing an image of his appearance as a Wolverine variant and taking a slight shot at DC in the caption.

“To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache,” Cavill wrote.

Prior to his complicated cameo as Superman in the Black Adam post-credits scene, Cavill’s final extended theatrical appearance as the Man of Steel came in Justice League (2017). That project underwent significant reshoots which took place during Mission: Impossible – Fallout production, a film that had Cavill contractually obligated to don a moustache for his role. As a result, Cavill could not shave the moustache during the Justice League reshoots, meaning Warner Bros. had to digitally remove the facial hair during post-production.

“If we’re going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the Cavillrine, which Ryan coined,” Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy said in a recent interview. “I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said ‘yes’ right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero.”

“It was the first day of shooting, and it was born of the reality which is, ‘Who on Earth do you cast?’ I can’t think of a more impossible and frustrating role to recast than Wolverine,” star Ryan Reynolds said of Cavill’s cameo. “As an actor, it would be awful and intimidating, and you’d need to take it in a different way, but if you had to do it, and replace the guy who’s made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn’t available, Henry Cavill would be pretty good.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.