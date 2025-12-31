Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Sets an Unexpected Avenger vs X-Men Battle 25 Years in the Making

The hype train has left the station for Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s chugging at full speed. With less than a year to go before the Marvel Cinematic Universe event movie is released, fans are examining every detail of the newly released teaser trailers while also picking up on every rumor that makes its way online. This week alone has fans convinced that the cast for the new movie is set to include even more Marvel stars than were initially revealed in the big chair reveal from the studio, and we won’t really know the answer until this time next year. Now, another rumor has arrived that fans have pondered for more than two decades.

When the big Marvel livestream full of chairs confirmed the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday, it had a few names that everyone expected, including the likes of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and, naturally, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. There were some surprises, though, like Channing Tatum’s return as Gambit, and classic 20th Century Fox versions of the X-Men characters like Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and James Marsden as Cyclops. This latest rumor, however, reveals two titans of 2000s Marvel movies that may appear, but may also be at each other’s throats: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday May Pit Spider-Man vs Wolverine in a Fight

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, John Rocha reports that a Marvel source has revealed to him that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will not only be IN Avengers: Doomsday but that they will share a fight scene. It’s unclear what the context will be behind this, but considering the new film deals with hero teams from other universes, incursions are almost certainly going to be a major factor. As a result, heroes fighting each other to save their respective universes seems like almost a guarantee for Doomsday, perhaps making this battle make a lot of sense in context.

Hugh Jackman made his debut as Wolverine all the way back in 2000s X-Men, with Maguire making his first appearance as Spider-Man in the 2002 movie, meaning Marvel fans have had more than two decades to not only appreciate these versions of the characters but also wonder who might win in a showdown. Comic fans have seen this scenario play out a few times, and more often than not, Wolverine wins. Superhero fights on the big screen usually have less of an obvious winner than their print counterparts, as seen in other MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War.

It’s worth noting that until recently, a moment like this would have never happened on the big screen. Maguire’s Spider-Man was a product of Sony Pictures, while Hackman’s Wolverine appeared in the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. Thanks to Marvel Studios’ partnership with Sony to produce the Spider-Man movies and the acquisition of Fox by Disney, however, the scene that once seemed like a pipedream is now possible. Jackman and Maguire’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday has yet to even be confirmed by Marvel Studios, so the rumor that they will fight in the film depends entirely on them even being present for it. Fans have long expected that both will appear, as they’ve already made their MCU debuts in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool and Wolverine, but for now, we’re stuck wondering which is some fan’s favorite part.