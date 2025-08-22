Doctor Doom Has Surprising MCU Hero as Ally in Avengers: Doomsday, Says New Rumor

We have over a year until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters, bringing Doctor Doom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ushering in the end of Phase Six. Avengers: Doomsday rumors and spoilers abound online as filming continues, but little is firmly known about the plot or which Marvel characters are on which side in the struggle with Doctor Doom. There are many mutants from the X-Men movies set for their MCU debuts as well, just waiting for that massive shot fans have likely been dreaming of since the first X-Men movie. But will they be working for good or evil? Doom is no stranger to pulling strings and pitting allies against each other. In fact, a recent rumor is showing that the classic villain will have one of the Avengers helping him with his plan. POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD for Avengers: Doomsday.

According to Jeff Sneider on the latest The Hot Mic with John Rocha, Doom will have Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange by his side as he executes his plot. This pairing shouldn’t be a big surprise for longtime comics fans, but it might shock MCU fans. Most will remember the role Strange played in the comics in discovering Doom’s plan against the Incursions, facing the Beyonders alongside Doom and serving by his side once Battleworld is created. The situation does not reveal Strange as evil, though, instead showing he had no choice and thought it was the best of many horrible options, similar to his Strange’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War.

Will Doctor Strange Ally With Doctor Doom Is Avengers: Doomsday?

Fans who are only familiar with the MCU may not be aware of the rich history between Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange, from the classic Marvel Graphic Novel Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment to the current One World Under Doom storyline, in which Doom becomes the new Sorcerer Supreme. The big question is, will we get the real Doctor Strange on Doom’s side or will this end up being a variant? We’ve already seen an evil version of Strange exists in the Multiverse, and others that have succumbed to the use of both the Darkhold and the Book of Vishanti. It is possible that rumors about “bad” versions of the Avengers aiding Doom is true, lending some weight to this path for Doom’s ally.

But it is far more interesting if this is the Prime Doctor Strange, and he has pulled a similar feat to what he did before the battle on Titan. Looking through all the possibilities of the incursions and all of the ways things can change, maybe Doom is an unknown variable that attracts the good doctor, and that’s what could lead Strange to join him.

There are plenty of other questions this type of rumor raises, like the status of Charlize Theron’s Clea. She hasn’t been seen since her introduction at the very end of Multiverse of Madness during the post-credits scene, talking about incursions. She’s sure to be back, but the question now seems to be whether she be trusted?

If they are sticking to the road that led to Secret Wars in the Marvel Comics, things don’t look good for Doctor Strange. If he makes it to Secret Wars, he will see that Doom is still a bad guy at the end of the day, even if he considers you a friend.

Do you think Strange is going to help Doom in Avengers: Doomsaday? Will it be a variant? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.