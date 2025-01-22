“Is That a Spoiler?”: Benedict Cumberbatch Comments on Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday

Benedict Cumberbatch has conjured some spoilers concerning Doctor Strange‘s presence in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor plays Stephen Strange, who was once the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s headlined two Doctor Strange movies so far, with a third film in the pipeline and an important role to play in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Just last month, Cumberbatch reminded fans that Doctor Strange was headed for Avengers: Doomsday in a showdown with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, but those plans appear to have hit a major roadblock. Because now Cumberbatch has let it slip that Doctor Strange won’t be a part of Avengers: Doomsday after all.

“Is that a spoiler?” Benedict Cumberbatch told Variety. “Fuck it!” The actor went on to reveal that plans changed for Doctor Strange when Jonathan Majors — who played the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror and was being setup as the central villain in the Multiverse Saga — was found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, leading to Jonathan Majors being fired by Marvel Studios. The company pivoted by recruiting Robert Downey Jr. to make his MCU return as Doctor Doom, renaming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, and bringing directors Joe and Anthony Russo back to helm Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

image credit: marvel studios

Cumberbatch noted the reason Doctor Strange was removed from Avengers: Doomsday was due to “the character not aligning with this part of the story.” However, he said Doctor Strange is “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars, which follows Avengers: Doomsday, so at least that should be good news to fans’ ears.

“He’s quite central to where things might go,” Cumberbatch teased. He also alluded to Doctor Strange 3, which is rumored to have Sam Raimi return as director. However, Cumberbatch didn’t divulge anymore than to say how he’s enjoyed the collaborative nature of working with Marvel Studios.

“They are very open to discussing where we go next,” he said. “Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars a year later on May 7, 2027.