Marvel Studios Boss Confirms Avengers: Doomsday and Fantastic Four Connection

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has officially confirmed a direct narrative link between two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most anticipated upcoming films, revealing that the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will lead directly into the storyline of Avengers: Doomsday. Feige’s announcement, made during a presentation at the CineEurope trade show, solidifies long-held fan speculation that was sparked by a revealing post-credits scene in Thunderbolts*. The confirmation establishes the First Family’s introductory movie not just as a standalone story but as a crucial prologue to the next major Avengers crossover event. This places the iconic team at the immediate center of the universe-spanning stakes of the Multiverse Saga upon their arrival in the MCU.

Warning: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

Feige’s official announcement pays off a major tease from the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, which is set 14 months after the formation of the government-sanctioned New Avengers. In that scene, the team detects an “extradimensional” ship entering Earth’s orbit, with a satellite view revealing the vessel is adorned with the Fantastic Four’s classic logo. This development provides a clear narrative bridge, explaining how the team, whose own film is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired timeline, arrives in the main MCU. The catalyst for their interdimensional journey is likely the film’s primary antagonists, Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who threaten their world’s existence. However, we still don’t know for certain how the Fantastic Four will be removed from their MCU timeline.

Helmed by director Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce audiences to Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. With the cast already confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Feige’s announcement underscores the scale of the threat posed by Doctor Doom and the central role Marvel’s First Family is poised to play in the franchise’s future.

The Road to Avengers: Doomsday

The wait for Avengers: Doomsday has been extended following a significant shift in Marvel Studios’ release schedule that pushed the film back seven months to a new date of December 18, 2026. This delay is reportedly due to the immense scope and scale of the project, which insiders have described as one of the largest movies Marvel has ever produced. Avengers: Doomsday‘s colossal cast list, announced during a livestream event in March, supports these claims, with dozens of actors already confirmed and more announcements promised. The story will assemble heroes from across the entire history of the MCU and beyond to face its primary antagonist, Doctor Doom, who will be played by former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

The crossover’s roster unites MCU veterans like Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America) with the full Thunderbolts* team, including Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes). They will be joined by the principal cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and fan-favorite characters from Fox’s X-Men movies, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). The secrecy surrounding such a massive ensemble is intense, so much so that even veteran actor Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role as Loki, learned about his official casting announcement alongside the public.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25th, with Avengers: Doomsday following on December 18, 2026.

