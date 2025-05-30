One Major MCU Character Is Missing From the Avengers vs. New Avengers Debate

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a transitional period. With half of the original Avengers gone, other heroes have to step up and fill their shoes. Figures like Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man have all been doing a wonderful job, fighting world-ending threats and living to tell the tale. However, those heroes really have no desire to be part of a team at the moment. Captain America, on the other hand, very much wants to restart the Avengers after the events of Captain America: Brave New World. He recruits the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, and looks well on his way to following in Steve Rogers’ footsteps.

The ending of Thunderbolts* throws Sam Wilson for a loop, though, with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine announcing to the world that the titular team is actually the “New Avengers.” The reformed bad guys accept their new posts and spend a year operating as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before Sam comes knocking. But he shouldn’t be the only one to have questions, as another major MCU figure has just as much skin in the game.

There are layers to Sam’s problem with the New Avengers. For starters, the name means something, and Valentina throws it around willy-nilly to save herself after her Sentry project terrorizes New York. Sam’s not going to let that slide, so he trademarks the name, which upsets Yelena Belova and her friends because they’re just trying to do good. Bucky Barnes is more hurt than anyone because Sam and he are good friends, but they don’t see eye-to-eye in this situation.

While Bucky doesn’t get into the specifics of the issues they’re having in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, another member of the New Avengers, John Walker, is likely the cause of some of them. The United States government made Walker the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after Sam relinquished the shield, which caused numerous problems. Walker stuck his nose where it didn’t belong, and after losing his friend in a fight with the Flag-Smashers, he killed an unarmed man in broad daylight.

Sam’s time with Steve, interactions with Walker, and battle against the Red Hulk give him reason to distrust the government. People like Valentina are only out for themselves, wanting to use the Avengers as a way to climb the government ladder. However, there is one person who has government ties that deserves to have a say in the Avengers vs. New Avengers debate.

Nick Fury Knows What It Takes to Put an Avengers Team Together in the MCU

After S.H.I.E.L.D.’s destruction and being turned to dust, Nick Fury has had an interesting couple of years. He fights off a group of radical Skrulls in Secret Invasion and helps Captain Marvel fight Dar-Been from the comfort of the S.A.B.E.R. space station. He runs the orbital defense program, which deals with all kinds of extra-terrestrial threats to Earth. Despite being busy with that, Fury still keeps up with super-powered individuals such as Monica Rambeau, who works with him on the space station.

Fury’s need to have heroes around stems from his time with S.H.I.E.L.D. After learning about Captain Marvel and the existence of the Skrulls, he starts the Avengers Initiative to bring together a group of remarkable people. He succeeds, of course, with Tony Stark and Co. saving the world on multiple occasions. Sadly, Fury has his hands full when the team splits apart in Captain America: Civil War, so he’s unable to play mediator and try to salvage the situation. He doesn’t have an excuse this time, however, especially because S.A.B.E.R. is likely aware of the Fantastic Four’s ship, which appears during Thunderbolts*.

With a new enemy on the way, Fury must return to Earth in Avengers: Doomsday to meet with the heroes. He won’t have time for petty squabbles and will remind everyone about the dangers that exist in the Sacred Timeline and beyond. At that point, it’ll be up to Sam’s group and the New Avengers to do the right thing and join forces.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

