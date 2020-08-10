Avengers: Endgame Directors Wanted to Bring Back Surprising Dead Villain

✖

There was one point where the Children of Thanos were going to come back in Avengers: Endgame in a much bigger role; that is, of course, according to Avengers: Infinity War star Carrie Coon. The Fargo alum says she was invited back to play Proxima Midnight in Endgame, though she had to turn down the opportunity because of prior scheduling conflicts. Out of the group of antagonists that appeared in Infinity War, only Ebony Maw had a speaking line in Endgame , and if you look close enough, the entire group appears in the final battle, though VFX vendors took care of the characters by that point.

"I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film," Coon revealed on a recent episode of People's Couch Surfing. "[The Russos] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalising the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I flew down and was on set with them for about 12 hours."

When asked if she ever plans on returning to the MCU, the actress reminded fans that no comic character is really forever dead. "No one ever dies. It's very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next. But I wouldn't hold your breath," she joked.

On the commentary track for Infinity War, Joe Russo mentioned that the earliest drafts for the movie included backstories for each member of the Black Order, though everything was ultimately scrapped due to time constraints.

"There were earlier drafts of the script with the Black Order, in a more stylized draft where we did backstories for each of them," Russo said. "Ultimately the movie was getting too crowded, too hard to follow. In the books, there's a backstory between Proxima and Corvus, that they're married. Only hinted at in the slightest way here by the fact that they are paired up to retrieve a stone and the way that she responds when Corvus gets stabbed by Natasha."

