Avengers: Endgame Directors to Team With the Obamas for New Netflix Movie

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for helming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame. However, it’s not all shields and space Titans with the brothers. The two will soon be joining forces with another family team to produce a Netflix movie titled Exit West. According to Collider, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be producing the film with their company Higher Ground Productions. The Russos acquired the rights to Exit West, the bestselling book by Mohsin Hamid, back in 2017. Collider reports that Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will be starring in the film, which is set to be directed by Yann Demange (White Boy Rick). However, the site reports that none of the folks supposedly involved with the project, including Netflix, opted to comment on the report. You can check out the description for Exit West below:

“Exit West tackles the global refugee crisis and takes place in an unidentified country in the Middle East, where young Saeed and burqa-wearing Nadia flee their home after Saeed’s mother is killed by a stray bullet stemming from violent clashes between guerrillas and the local government. The couple joins other migrants traveling to safer havens via carefully guarded doors. Through one door, they wind up in a crowded camp on the Greek Island of Mykonos. Through another, they secure a private room in an abandoned London mansion populated mostly by displaced Nigerians. A third door takes them to California’s Marin County. In each location, their relationship is tested by their struggle to find food, adequate shelter and a sense of belonging among emigrant communities. The allegorical tale shows the contrast between the migrants’ tenuous daily reality and that of the privileged native population who’d prefer that they disappear.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Obamas production company recently produced the documentary, American Factory, which won Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards last month. The Russo Brothers’ last film, Avengers: Endgame, was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars for Best Visual Effects, but the movie ultimately lost to 1917. The Russos also just wrapped production on Cherry, a new film that is set to star Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. In a recent Instagram post, the directors shared a new look at the actor in character.

Are you excited for the Russos and the Obamas to produce a film together? Tell us in the comments!