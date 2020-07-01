Avengers: Endgame Fan Gives Wolverine the Quantum Suit Treatment

✖

Sooner or later, Wolverine and the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney and Fox merger closed far too late for mutants to be included in Avengers: Endgame, but that's not stopping some talented fans from imagining the characters in the record-setting feature. One such piece of fan art comes from Instagrammer @gaben.art, an artist who painted Hugh Jackman's Logan into the movie wearing the exact Quantum Suits the Avengers donned throughout.

See the dynamite piece of fan art below.

Though Wolverine will appear in the MCU sooner or later, Jackman himself won't be along for this ride. The actor said in a recent interview he knew he was done with the character long before the cameras started to roll on James Mangold's Logan.

"Yeah, there were so many crossovers by the end, because I’d played it for so long," Jackman explained. "I knew it was going to be my last one way before we wrote it. I made that decision. There was a weight of expectation that I’d been carrying. I was super invested. I felt so in it. I was working with a director that I worked with three times before, who I trust implicitly, Jim Mangold. I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting very high altitude, and there were thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. He just said: 'We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.' I’m like, 'Like, now?' He goes, 'I’m just going to have you and Dafne [Keen], and if you could just do that.' I’m like, 'All right.' He knew that’s best for me."

"We got there and we’re shooting the scene," he continued. "Dafne was 11. She was fantastic. We shot Dafne, and she turned around in two takes and he goes, 'Let’s just kick out. Let’s do another.' I said, 'You sure? I feel like,' and he goes, 'Man, let’s just stop the clocks. Let’s not worry about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Sit in it for half an hour.' And he rolled the cameras. Him just allowing me that moment — because I’m like you: I’m aware of everything. Him just allowing me to just kind of, not just as an actor but as Hugh, to remember that moment. It was a luxury that I’ll never forget."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

