Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Posts Cryptic White Wolf Photo

Fan anticipation for those Disney+ Marvel series is now sky-high, after Marvel Studios and Disney released the first teaser trailer for that Marvel Cinematic Universe TV lineup, which includes WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latter series will be arriving first on August 20th, once again plunging fans into the dark, black-ops thrills of Marvel’s espionage world. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will bring back Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Agent 13 from the Captain America series – but that might not be all. Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan dropped a new tease for Falcon and the Winter Soldier on social media – one that possibly hints at some additional MCU character cameos in the show.

As you can see below, it seems that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be bringing back Bucky Barnes’ other popular codename, “The White Wolf.” That name was of course given to him by the people of Wakanda, during the span of time in which Bucky was living in Wakanda (between Captain America: Civil Wars and Avengers: Infinity War), trying to recover from his mental programming. So why would the name “White Wolf” appear as graffiti? Is this a return to Wakanda? Is the name being referenced elsewhere in the world? And if it’s the latter – how and why would the “White Wolf” nickname spread?

The exciting possibility here is the “White Wolf” reference is either one of two developments:

Bucky choosing that name as his first ever true superhero persona (“Winter Soldier” being tainted and all that…) The name is some kind of signal to Bucky to make contact with agents of Wakanda, with the world of Black Panther getting a surprise shoutout in Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Either scenario sounds pretty fun, and only adds to the level of intrigue that TFATWS is building for itself. As the kickoff to the Disney+ Marvel series slate, it seems like the show could deliver some big things over its six episodes.

