Avengers: Infinity War - Early Draft of Script Didn't Bring Captain America in Until the End

It's no secret that Captain America(Chris Evans) had a reduced role in Avengers: Infinity War. By the time the mega-blockbuster starts, the character and his Secret Avengers are on the run after breaking ties with the United Nations over the Sokovia Accords introduced in Captain America: Civil War. At one point in the development of Infinity War, there was a time where Cap wasn't going to be introduced until the third act of the feature, well into the climactic battle.

Taking part in ComicBook.com's Avengers: Infinity War #QuarantineWatchParty, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely both confirmed an early draft of the script included introduced Steve Rogers in the third act, but that was quickly dismissed once the filmmakers realized fans wanted him back sooner.

"Yep. Then we came to our senses," Markus tweeted.

McFeely added, "There was. It stunk."

Last summer, Markus and McFeely revealed an additional introduction of Rogers, one where fans saw he and the Secret Avengers fighting crime around the globe before being drawn back into the Infinity War story arc.

“We had all sorts of — before Hulk smashes through the window — all sorts of ‘here’s what we’re doing now, catch up on all the people in the universe.’ There was a great [scene] — I liked it. Terrorists in the Middle East have taken a bunch of hostages, and they have bags over their heads, and they bring them in. They start taking the bags off, and they start being mean to these people, and the last bag they take off, it’s Steve Rogers. And you go, ‘Oh, they are so screwed.’”

