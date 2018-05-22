Exclusive ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hulk Busting the Hulkbuster Figure is Back

The 6-inch Funko Hulk Busting Out of Hulkbuster figure is based on a scene that didn’t happen in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which is one reason why the GameStop exclusive figure sold out quickly after it was first released. Fortunately, you’ve got a second chance thanks to GameStop’s sister site ThinkGeek. At the moment, you can grab the figure right here for the original $18.99 price tag, but quantities are going to be limited. Take advantage while you can.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Thanos glow-in-the-dark 6-inch Pop figure was first released in 2015 and sold out quickly. Thanks to the the recent success of Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Earth was able to bring the figure back for a limited run. The figure generally sells in the $40 range on sites like eBay these days, but you can get it directly from the source for $15.99 while supplies last.

Needless to say, you should jump on this one while you can because there’s a good chance that it will be gone for good after this run.

Finally, Hot Toys has added yet another amazing figure to their Avengers: Infinity War lineup with the PPS005 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Power Pose Hulkbuster figure. The “Power Pose” designation means that this figure was designed with minimal articulation (6 points in this case), so it falls somewhere between a statue and one of their fully articulated figures on the collectibles spectrum.

The figure is available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles along with the rest of their Avengers: Infinity War figure lineup.

As noted, the Power Pose Hulkbuster figure stands at nearly 20-inches tall (19.7-inches to be exact), and includes 18 LED light-up functions scattered throughout the armor. The paint job looks fantastic, and it comes complete with two pairs of interchangeable hands including a pair of fists and a pair of relaxing hands. The articulated areas include the head, arms, wrist and waist.

