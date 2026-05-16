Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Reveals Best Look at New Villain After Passing Key Milestone

There was a point in time when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise seemed destined to fail before it even began. But after discarding the now-infamous Ugly Sonic design in favor of something more accurate to the games, the series is three installments (plus a TV spinoff) deep and still going strong. Set to release next year is Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which brings even more fan-favorite characters to the fold. The post-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teased roles for Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. Now, as Sonic 4 passed an important milestone, a great look at the latter has been revealed.

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Taking to X, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 director Jeff Fowler announced that the film has officially wrapped production. To commemorate the occasion, he shared a photo of himself holding a clapboard on set while posing with a practical Metal Sonic. Check out the post in the space below:

And that's a wrap on #SonicMovie4 !!!



On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share 💙🩷 pic.twitter.com/L07xTZoO7N — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 15, 2026

What Metal Sonic’s Role in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Could Be

When Sonic the Hedgehog 4 started filming back in March, Fowler celebrated by sharing a picture of himself holding a practical prop of Amy Rose’s hammer. His Metal Sonic photo at the end of filming is a nice way to bring this journey full circle, highlighting the two most prominent new additions to the Sonic movie ensemble. Giving Metal Sonic his time in the spotlight raises questions of how the villain will fit into the new film. It looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is going to adapt elements from the video game Sonic CD, which marked the first appearance of both Amy and Metal Sonic. In the game, Metal Sonic was a creation of Dr. Eggman, built to be the archrival of Sonic.

Sonic CD was also when time travel was introduced to the Sonic franchise. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, there are signs pointing to Sonic the Hedgehog 4 running with that angle. It’s possible the Metal Sonics seen in the Sonic 3 stinger are from the future and have been sent back in time to eliminate Sonic and his friends. Fans believe Sonic the Hedgehog 4 could feature the character of Eggman Nega, a descendant of Dr. Robotnik who despises his ancestor for ruining the family name. In the games, Eggman Nega was responsible for building Metal Sonic 3.0, so the films could be doing a variation of that, making Nega the one who’s behind the Metal Sonic army, hoping to bring the present day into chaos.

Pairing Metal Sonic with Eggman Nega would be a fun way to keep the Sonic film franchise feeling fresh. When compared to the regular Dr. Robotnik, Eggman Nega is a far more dangerous and sadistic villain, so this would be a different dynamic to explore on screen. While Ivo Robotnik certainly has evil aspirations of taking over the world, he’s always been portrayed as more of a cartoony, comedic figure (which is what makes Jim Carrey such a perfect pick to play him). To date, the Sonic films have been successful at integrating new elements into the franchise, avoiding the trap of repetition. Pitting Sonic and Co. against a ruthless version of Eggman who takes no prisoners would help the fourth movie stand out.

Though Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has now finished filming, it’ll likely be a while before fans see some marketing materials (which will hopefully shed light on how Metal Sonic fits into the story). Now, the long post-production process will begin, including completing all of the visual effects shots that’ll feature CGI Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and more. There probably won’t be a trailer until much later in the year. Since Sonic the Hedgehog 4 doesn’t premiere until March 2027, there’s no rush to show off everything soon.

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