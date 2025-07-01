Original Running Man Starts Streaming Free as Glen Powell’s Remake Drops First Trailer

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell have teamed up for a new adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed dystopian novel The Running Man, which is set to land in theaters this November. Of course, this isn’t the first time King’s title has been adapted for the big screen. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in a version of The Running Man back in 1987, five years after the book was published, and it has stuck around as a cult favorite in the years since.

Tuesday morning saw Paramount debut the first trailer for the Powell-starring edition of The Running Man, but that trailer was just the tip of the iceberg for fans of the story. July 1st also marked a big day for the original adaptation of The Running Man, which was made available to stream for free.

Tubi just added The Running Man to its free, ad-supported streaming lineup, making it easier for fans to watch ahead of Wright’s highly anticipated remake.

If you’re not familiar, The Running Man is set in a dystopian version of 2025 in which the economy of the United States has crashed and the country as become a totalitarian police state. A reality show is invented where criminals are tasked with escaping professional killers. The main character, played by Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film, is arrested for refusing to follow lethal orders, sending him onto the show.

