Deadpool & Wolverine Stars and Director Address Potential X-Men and Avengers Crossovers

Not only are Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine finally headlining a movie together, but the beloved X-Men characters are officially being folded in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters next weekend and the multiverse-hopping tale is set to be one of the first real forays into the MCU for the mutants that came over to Marvel Studios after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. With so many options now on the table, ComicBook asked the trio of Reynolds, Jackman, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy what kind of crossovers might await the X-Men and Avengers characters after this movie.

“Who knows,” Jackman said. “They’re all sort of folded in together, so who know where that’s going, or what Kevin Feige and the whole team have planned. I’m avoiding that answer.”

Levy jumped in to echo a similar sentiment, saying that the possibilities for these characters are quite literally endless. But he also took the opportunity to hype up work Deadpool & Wolverine does for both the MCU and its lead characters.

“I guess anything’s possible now,” said the director. “What we loved is we got to take these characters, tell a story with them together, and bring them into the MCU together. I just feel like the luckiest filmmaker in the world.

“And also, that’s enough. That’s enough! We feel good about that,” Reynolds added. “Also, the fact that they allowed us to make a movie that wasn’t in any way a commercial for another movie, that it got to just be its own adventure with a beginning, a middle, and an end. You get to watch a film and walk out utterly satisfied and, if we’ve done our job right, they’re going to be happier than they’ve been inside any movie theater for a very long time.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.