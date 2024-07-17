Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Spider-Man Reference

The release of Deadpool & Wolverine is just days away, with the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring blockbuster the lone film release from Marvel Studios in 2024. As such, the Marvel marketing machine is giving the film plenty of attention, with new clips and teasers for the feature released with each passing day. Tuesday, a new one-minute cut of a trailer revealed better looks at both Lady Deadpool and the rest of the Deadpool Corps.

The teaser also includes a moment where Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman) are driving along and the former can be seen using Spider-Man’s iconic “THWIP!” hand motion, suggesting the two will make note to everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Interestingly enough, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy has previously expressed interest in filming a crossover between the two characters—something potentially in the realm of possibility dependent on how the box office does for the Deadpool threequel.

“The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity. But, boy, I’d sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey,” Levy told Total Film Magazine of a potential crossover with Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. “That’s a movie I’d love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else.”

If we can’t even admit this is sort of cool .. what’re we doing?



Definitely will be cool to see Deadpool acknowledge Spider-Man in live action. https://t.co/OFPDz3L9PR — Deyton Clark (@Deybo_) July 16, 2024

100% they are talking about different marvel characters here. Deadpool doing the Spider-Man hand pose won’t mean anything more than them mentioning how there are three of them. pic.twitter.com/Kunf4MeXD0 — Schmitt 𒉭 (Spider-Man: Silver Age) (@ItsSchmittyyy_) July 16, 2024

This just makes me want a Spider-Man/Deadpool crossover movie even more. pic.twitter.com/wgrfA0Wbzt — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) July 16, 2024

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.