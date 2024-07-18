Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Teases “Really Exciting” Idea for His Secret Star Wars Movie

Shawn Levy is going from one top-secret project to another. After keeping tight-lipped about his Marvel Studios movie — the cameo-filled Deadpool & Wolverine, which has restricted its mostly spoiler-free marketing to the film’s first half hour — the prolific filmmaker behind Stranger Things and Free Guy is now Force-deflecting shots at attempts to gather intel about his Star Wars feature in the works at Lucasfilm. Levy has confirmed recent reports that his secret Star Wars movie will reunite him with The Adam Project writer Jonathan Tropper in a new interview for his MCU installment (out July 26th).

“I am happy that’s one secret I don’t have to keep keeping,” Levy told On Demand Entertainment at a London-based sneak peek. “Jonathan Tropper is writing my Star Wars film. We did The Adam Project together, and we have an idea that is really exciting to us and exciting to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy and [chief creative officer] Dave Filoni. One never knows if development reaches the starting gate, but my hope is that it will.”

Pressed to reveal a hint about the project, Levy said, “I definitely can’t share anything. I’ve been so well trained by Stranger Things and Marvel that my lips are sealed.”

Along with The Adam Project — the Netflix sci-fi flick that starred Reynolds as a time-traveling fighter pilot — Tropper penned the Levy-directed drama This Is Where I Leave You. Tropper also wrote the 2017 Netflix movie Kodachrome, which Levy produced, and Warrior, the martial arts series he created for Cinemax.

Levy’s untitled Star Wars feature is one of several films in the works at Disney-owned Lucasfilm. The studio officially announced a Daisy Ridley-led Rey Skywalker movie, James Mangold’s “dawn of the Jedi” prequel, a standalone Star Wars story from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Filoni’s own New Republic-centric film that will “close out” the interconnected stories spanning the Disney+ TV shows The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the Kevin Feige-produced Deadpool & Wolverine with Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, BriannaHildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, Matthew Macfadyen, and Emma Corrin. The Marvel Studios movie opens July 26th in theaters.