Deadpool & Wolverine Is Offically One Week Away

It’s been nearly two years since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced Jackman would be returning to Marvel as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Since then, fans have learned a lot of exciting news about the film, which was eventually titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The threequel was directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and is expected to be a huge hit with Marvel fans, especially after the early reactions were incredibly positive. It may feel like you’ve been waiting forever to see the film on the big screen, but the time is almost here. In fact, Marvel Studios took to Instagram today to celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine being only one week away.

“The ultimate team-up arrives in ONE WEEK. Get tickets now to see #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters July 26 at the link in bio,” Marvel Studios shared. You can view their post below:

In honor of the movie being one week away, Marvel Studios shared a final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s become common practice for Marvel to reveal a big cameo right before a movie comes out, much to the dismay of fans. If you don’t want to know who appeared in the latest trailer, stop reading now!

It was revealed in the new trailer that Dafne Keen will reprise her role as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine. Keen’s first and only turn as the character came in 2017’s Logan. Keen starred opposite Jackman, and she’s been very tight-lipped about her return.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.