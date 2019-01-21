‘Baby Driver 2’ Script First Draft Has Been Finished By Edgar Wright

A sequel to Edgar Wright‘s Baby Driver might be on the way as a script for the film has been completed.

“A first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists,” Wright told Empire. On the heels of a film which introduced the beloved Baby, a getaway driver with good intentions for himself and those around him, the sequel “takes the story further”. As rumors floating to ComicBook.com go, Jon Bernthal‘s sarcastic character featured lightly in the first outing may be returning as the film’s main villain.

Wright’s Baby Driver film came after he dropped out of directing Marvel’s Ant-Man which released in 2015. Baby Driver dropped in 2017, starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, and Kevin Spacey. The film grossed more than $226 million worldwide, $107 million of which came from a domestic haul.

For now, Wright is focused on his next film: a psychological thriller. “I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.” The film is slated to shoot this summer in London on a script co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

More information about Wright’s efforts on the Baby Driver sequel and his upcoming psychological thriller will surface in Empire’s Captain Marvel-centric issue which hits shelves on January 24.

Baby Driver‘s sequel does not yet have an official title of release date.