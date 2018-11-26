Talk of ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Triggers Huge Online Backlash

A recent poll from THR and Morning Consult about franchises that moviegoers would love to see more of revealed a pretty shocking result: the moviegoers surveyed overwhelmingly wanted to see a new installment of the Back to the Future franchise.

Nothing official has been set for Back to the Future to get another chapter, despite rumor to the contrary popping up every few years or so. Now these latest talks about dipping into the well of Back to the Future has caused fans online to freak out about any notion of a reboot, remake, or direct sequel:

Not in this (West)World

No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. Nooooooo. NO. NO. NO. FUCK. NO. NO. AHHHHHH. NOOOOOOOO. PLEASE! No. No. No. No. No. No. I quit. No. No. No. *rips face off* No. No. No. No. No. No. No. I can keep going. No. No. No. We will march. No. No. AHHHHHH. No faith left in humanity. No. No https://t.co/3LRkKAl91S — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 22, 2018

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is very much against the idea.

The One Yes

so apparently im the only one whod be excited about a back to the future reboot… — jonah (@boobks) November 23, 2018

This person was brave enough to reveal that he is on the island of people who think this is a good idea.

A Real Hero

Its gonna be ok. We’ll send help. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 23, 2018

Wood isn’t going to let that man die alone on his island.

…But maybe she should?

Futility At Its Finest

Hard pass. The first movie cannot be improved. https://t.co/9zxXiHh3Ox — Dan Saffer (@odannyboy) November 23, 2018

This man is correct: Back to the Future may be improvement-proof. Except for that third one…

It’s… Timeless

Seriously though, Jesus Christ. It’s perfect and (here’s the magic of cinema) you can STILL WATCH IT ANY TIME YOU LIKE! WHAT’S WRONG WITH PEOPLE?! https://t.co/oROOGHkZar — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) November 22, 2018

Back to the Future has never lost its relevance, not ever. Still routinely watched and passed down to new generations of moviegoers like good American sci-fi folklore. What’s there to reboot?

MAKE GOOD DECISIONS

-looks at Hollywood Execs-

Ah ah! Sit! Stay… don’t you DARE. https://t.co/NPWyCbiFcp — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 22, 2018

We all need to keep a collective eye on these Hollywood execs. Stop this abomination before it can happen!

Too True

WE ARE ALREADY LIVING IN THE BIFF-I-VERSE.

No. https://t.co/8FkEc18QrL — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 22, 2018

This hits too close to home. Too soon.

You Will Not Replace It

NEVER. NOT IN A MILLION YEARS. NOT EVEN AFTER ACTUAL TIME TRAVEL EXISTS. THIS IS THE ONLY PERFECT THING LEFT IN THE WORLD. https://t.co/VkVzHnZQxY — Tanner Thomason (@TannerThomason) November 22, 2018

This is how long fans are willing to hold the line on this.

Lucky for us all, the film trilogy’s director, Robert Zemeckis, has routinely shot down the notion of any kind of continuation of the franchise. Zemeckis even recently said in an interview that it would take his death for the franchise to be tampered with:

“Oh, God no. That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

Let’s keep that man alive as long as possible, yes?

