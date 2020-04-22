Back To The Future Is Coming To Netflix In May

✖

The Back to the Future movies are going to be debuting on Netlix, just in time for summer quarantine season, 2020. Well, at least the good ones are. Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II will arrive on Netflix on May 1st, as was revealed in the total list of titles arriving / leaving Netflix in May. As stated, this is a big get for Netlix's summer season opener: with movie theaters across America shutdown for the first summer in memory, viewers are looking for great entertainment content in their homes, and with Back to the Future, they're getting one of the most re-watchable set of films, ever.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd made the saga of Marty McFly and his inventor pal Doc Brown into a cinematic journey that has lasted the ages - one of the few popular film franchises of the '80s to have avoided the dreaded remake and/or reboot wave in Hollywood. The most we've gotten is a fan-made recreation of Back to the Future Part II, which was released as some quarantine relief entertainment, during this Coronavirus Pandemic. Keeping the original Back to the Futures at the forefront of pop-culture is something that legions of fans will be happy about, so it's pretty easy to predict that the films will draw the kind of huge streaming numbers that Netflix wants.

Of course, you notice that Back to the Future Part III isn't yet on Netflix. As the least popular installment of director Robert Zemeckis' trilogy, fans probably won't complain about that. It's pretty much the same as when movie fans only watch The Godfather I & II, skipping Part III entirely.

In case you somehow don't know, here's the synopses for Back to the Future I & II:

Back to the Future Part - Marty McFly, a typical American teenager of the Eighties, is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a plutonium-powered DeLorean "time machine" invented by a slightly mad scientist. During his often hysterical, always amazing trip back in time, Marty must make certain his teenage parents-to-be meet and fall in love - so he can get back to the future.

Back to the Future Part II - Marty McFly has only just gotten back from the past, when he is once again picked up by Dr. Emmett Brown and sent through time to the future. Marty's job in the future is to pose as his own son to prevent him from being thrown in prison. Unfortunately, things get worse when the future changes the present.

You can catch the Back to the Future movies on Netflix, starting May 1st.

