The ‘Back to the Future’ 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set is Only $20 Right Now

The Back to the Future franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2015, and a Blu-ray box set was released to mark the occasion. If you don’t already own this trilogy for some reason, now is the time to change that because Amazon currently has this definitive box set on sale for only $19.99 – an all-time low.

The box set includes all three films on Blu-ray and digital, along with a bonus disc created specifically for this release that contains over two hours of content. The full list of special features includes:

Disc 1: Back to the Future

• Deleted Scenes

• Tales from the Future: In the Beginning…

• Tales from the Future: Time to Go

• Tales from the Future: Keeping Time

• Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

• Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



Disc 2: Back to the Future Part II

• Deleted Scenes

• Tales from the Future: Time Flies

• The Physics of Back to the Future

• Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

• Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



Disc 3: Back to the Future Part III

• Deleted Scene

• Tales from the Future: Third Time’s the Charm

• Tales from the Future: The Test of Time

• Back to the Future: The Ride

• Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

• Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



Disc 4: Bonus Disc

• The Making of Back to the Future

• The Making of Back to the Future Part II

• The Making of Back to the Future Part III

• Making the Trilogy: Chapter One

• Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

• Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three

• Michael J. Fox Q&A

• Original Makeup Tests

• Outtakes

• Nuclear Test Site Ending

• Storyboard Sequence

• Production Design

• Storyboarding

• Designing the DeLeorean

• Designing Time Travel

• Hoverboard Test

• Evolution of Visual Effects

• Designing Hill Valley

• Designing the Campaign

• Photo Galleries

• The Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy

• Huey Lewis and the News “Power of Love” Music Video

• ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video

• Back to the Future Theatrical Teaser Trailer

• Back to the Future Part II Theatrical Trailer

• Back to the Future Part III Theatrical Trailer

• FAQ’s About the Trilogy

• Join TEAM FOX



Disc 5: All-New 2015 Bonus Disc

• Doc Brown Saves the World: An all-new short featuring Christopher Lloyd.

• OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean: An inside look at the 2012 restoration of the most iconic car in film history.

• Looking Back to the Future: A 9-part retrospective documentary from 2009 on the trilogy’s legacy.

• Back to the Future: The Animated Series: 2 episodes (“Brothers” and “Mac the Black”) from the 1991 series featuring live action segments with Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.

• And More

