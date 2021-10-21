Back to the Future Fans Celebrate the Day Marty McFly Went to the Future

October 21st has arrived and that means Back to the Future fans everywhere are celebrating. If you’re not familiar, October 21st is one of the most prominent dates in Back to the Future lore, as it represents one of the days that was traveled to in the iconic film trilogy. At the very end of the first Back to the Future, Doc Brown flies into 1985 to pick up Marty McFly, delivering the movie’s title as he convinces his young friend to travel 30 years into the future to stop the crimes of his children.

The ending of Back to the Future doesn’t reveal the official date that Doc and Marty are traveling to, but it is revealed in the opening minutes of Back to the Future Part II. The classic clock in the DeLorean shows Marty and the audience that they’ve arrived in the year 2015 on the 21st day of October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The version of 2015 depicted in Back to the Future Part II isn’t a lot like the one we actually experienced a few years ago, but fans haven’t forgotten the hoverboards or Jaws sequels that were promised. Those same fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the important day in Back to the Future history.

Take a look!

Happy 21st

One of the Best

Great Scott! It’s #BackToTheFutureDay! Still one of my favorite movies and trilogies ever! pic.twitter.com/EKgYT7TpQh — Crooked Table Productions (@CrookedTable) October 21, 2021

Great Scott!

Great Scott! 😊 Happy #BackToTheFutureDay



⏱🚙……..🔥🔥🔥



I don’t have self drying clothes or a hover board, so this will have to do. pic.twitter.com/nSdSab5yA1 — 🌷☀️idspispopd🌙🥀 (@Bhaal_Spawn) October 21, 2021

Einstein

https://twitter.com/psychichardy/status/1451138018266525698?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Happy Day

The Future Is in the Past

https://twitter.com/goonerbeau/status/1451073265179500547?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Is Heavy

https://twitter.com/MeindertAcda/status/1451078955289677824?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

2015

No Roads

https://twitter.com/JustinOnAirWITZ/status/1451180783897649153?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Pops of the Future