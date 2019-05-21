Back to the Future Stars Michael J. Fox and Tom Wilson Reverse Roles in Viral Photo

Back to the Future isn’t just a classic ’80s film. It also has significant cultural clout, the film’s iconic status even leading to some great references in Avengers: Endgame. People just know Back to the Future and thus, the roles Michael J. Fox and Tom Wilson play as Marty McFly and the aggressive bully Biff Tannen who lives to make Marty and George McFly’s — Marty’s father — life hell. Now, though, Fox and Wilson have reversed those roles a bit in a charming new viral photo.

On Monday, Wilson shared a photo of himself and Fox to Twitter with Fox “bullying” him. The caption? “Okay, this is wrong.” Check it out for yourself below.

The photo appears to have been taken behind the scenes at Megacon Orlando last week where Wilson and Fox appeared alongside fellow Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and James Tolkan. The film’s cast appears together at conventions somewhat regularly and considering that the Back to the Future trilogy remains a popular one, that isn’t a huge surprise. The trilogy is among those that regularly sees rumors surface of a fourth film, something that Wilson addressed a bit last year at Fan Expo Boston when asked why he thinks rumors like that keep popping up.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come one they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’” Wilson said at the time. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.’”

Of course, rumors are just that — rumors. Robert Zemeckis, who wrote and directed all three installments of the series, has been pretty vocal about a fourth film not being in the cards — at least not while he and franchise creator Bob Gale are still alive. Fortunately for fans, while a fourth film just isn’t happening Back to the Future is still making a comeback of sorts. The Back to the Future musical will open at the Manchester Opera House on February 20, 2020 and run through May 17, 2020.

“Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right,” said Gale. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’—and so will you and your parents.”

What do you think about Wilson's role reversal photo with Fox?