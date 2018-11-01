Martin Lawrence Confirms ‘Bad Boys 3’ With Will Smith

It looks like Martin Lawrence is finally a go for Bad Boys 3.

After reports earlier this month that the long-awaited threequel to the Bad Boys franchise could be on the verge of entering production, Lawrence has confirmed he is returning with Will Smith for the film. Lawrence took to Instagram to share the news.

“It’s official,” Lawrence captioned the photo. “Bad Boys for Life.”

With Lawrence and Smith both on board for the film, Bad Boys for Life should be clear to enter production in early 2019, with a plan to release the film by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020.

Bad Boys 3 is a project that has been in development for a long time and has been plagued with issues. The project has had its production and release dates pushed back multiple times and in March of 2017, Joe Carnahan who had been set to direct exited the project. Then, Lawrence’s involvement became a question causing things to be delayed even further.

The newest version of the script comes from Chris Bremner, who wrote Kevin Hart comedy, The Wedding Ringer. It looks as though he found a way to deliver a mix of both action and laughs that none of the other scripts have so far. Both David Guggenheim and Joe Carnahan tried their hand at penning the screenplay, with the latter also attached to direct at one point. Neither one of those versions of the film panned out, which led to Bremner’s appointment.

With Carnahan out, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the movie. The two are best known for their work directing episodes of FX’s hit drama series, Snowfall.

Are you excited about Lawrence confirming he’s in for Bad Boys 3? Let us know in the comments!