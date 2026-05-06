Godzilla, Straight Outta Compton Star Crowns One Piece’s Worst Story

One Piece has told quite a few stories over the course of its decades-long history, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates encounter enemies, allies, and everything in between while sailing the Grand Line. Throughout Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates, there have been some arcs that fans don’t think live up to some of the hypest moments of the shonen franchise. Stories like Skypeia have long been controversial, though you don’t often hear of celebrities sharing their thoughts on the “worst of the worst” in One Piece’s tale. Now, a star of the MonsterVerse is sharing their hot take on the Straw Hats’ worst journey.

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O’Shea Jackson Jr, the son of prolific rapper Ice Cube, has followed in his father’s footsteps when it comes to entering Hollywood. To date, Jackson has starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Straight Outta Compton, Cocaine Bear, and Den of Thieves, to name a few. In a surprise twist, not only does O’Shea confirm his love for One Piece, he confirms that the supernatural arc known as “Thriller Bark” is his most hated storyline. Specifically, Jackson stated on his social media, “Bruh… I know it has a lot of important things in it. But Thriller Bark was really a test of my will. That Scooby doo a** arc can go to hell.”

Bruh…



I know it has a lot of important things in it. But THRILLER BARK was really a test of my will.



That Scooby doo ass arc can go to hell https://t.co/lLj2T8v76G pic.twitter.com/PScCvGDMyC — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 5, 2026

Thriller Bark Controversy

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Thriller Bark might have had its haters, but the storyline was a big one for the Straw Hat Pirates, thanks to it introducing the singing skeleton Brook. The musician would join Luffy’s crew following their adventure on the zombie-filled ship, with the Warlord of the Sea, Gecko Moria, stealing victims’ shadows and using them to create an army of his own. The villains of this particular arc were definitely some of the wildest in the shonen franchise, though typically, One Piece fans are far more likely to disparage other storylines, such as Skypeia, as the worst offering from the series.

The characters and events of Thriller Bark made a surprise appearance recently, thanks to Netflix, as One Piece’s live-action adaptation gave fans a look at Brook and the Rumbar Pirates. In the source material, the Rumbar crew didn’t appear this early in the Straw Hats story, though the recent Netflix second season gave us a look at the live-action pirates, while also introducing Brook as a human long before he would become the skeleton that anime fans have grown to love. Played by Martial T. Batchamen, One Piece fans also got the first rendition of “Binks’s Brew” in the live-action series, giving us a taste of what a live-action Thriller Bark might be. Considering the number of zombies and supernatural elements that make up this future arc, the live-action adaptation will have its work cut out for it when it comes to bringing the likes of Brook, Dr. Hogback, and Moria to life.

What do you think of O’Shea Jackson Jr’s controversial One Piece take? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!