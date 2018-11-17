‘Bad Boys 3’ Gets a Cringeworthy Title

Now that Bad Boys 3 is officially moving forward with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, fans have been wondering what the film would end up being called. We got our answer today, but no one is going to be happy about it.

According to Production Weekly, the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise has been titled Bad Boys for Lif3. No, that is not a joke.

The movie was long rumored to be called Bad Boys for Life, which isn’t terrible, but the addition of that “3” at the end just takes things to a pretty ridiculous level. It’ll be a little difficult to take the movie seriously at this point, if that title remains.

The third Bad Boys project has been in development for years now, going through several different release dates during that time frame. In March 2017, Joe Carnahan exited the project as director, and Lawrence’s involvement in the film was called into question.

The newest version of the script comes from Chris Bremner, who wrote Kevin Hart comedy The Wedding Ringer. It looks as though he found a way to deliver a mix of both action and laughs that none of the other scripts have so far. Both David Guggenheim and Joe Carnahan tried their hand at penning the screenplay, with the latter also attached to direct at one point. Neither one of those versions of the film panned out, which led to Bremner’s appointment.

With Carnahan out, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the movie. The two are best known for their work directing episodes of FX’s hit drama series Snowfall.

As production begins for the movie, we can only hope that the creative team comes to their senses and makes the decision to change the title.

What do you think of Bad Boys 3‘s cringeworthy title? Are you excited for the movie to finally arrive? Let us know in the comments.